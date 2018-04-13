Equal pay day wasn’t snoozed at HBO

COLUMBIA: The annual count into recalling how longer a woman needs to work to adjust with men’s current pay plan was apparently said to be fixed at the ends of HBO television.

The equal pay day hype that went flanked with a Times Up movement and a dialogue from Reese Witherspoon made amendments at the HBO – as it had inspired the network to take a good hard look at its own payroll and make some changes, claimed Casy Bloys, a network exec there.

"We’ve proactively gone through all of our shows — in fact, we just finished our process where we went through and made sure that there were no inappropriate disparities in pay; and where there were, if we found any, we corrected it going forward," he said. "And that’s is a direct result of the Times Up movement.

Bloys explained how an actor walking in with much more experience than the lead is one rationale that marks the disparity, however adding that, "When you get into season two or three of a show and the show is a success, it is much harder to justify paying people wildly disparate numbers”.

Throwing weight behind the attempts taken, Bloys said he's taking into account what a star is worth once their show gets going. Once the series is underway, all the actors become an integral part of the project, and it becomes harder to argue that one lead is more valuable than another.

On the humorous part of the annual consideration, the Wonder Woman starstud Gal Gadot, however, went trolled on her shoutout to the equal wage on Twitter.

The annual April Tenth reminder yet holds up wage gaps based on ‘race discrimination’ to remain slated for August 7.

According to the National Women’s Law Center, where white women on average make 79 cents for every dollar made by a man – black women make 63 cents, Native American women make 57 cents, and Latina women make 54 cents. However, Asian-American women are quoted to have the highest pay on average, gripping 87 cents than every dollar made by a man.

As per recent comparisons conducted by Payscale, men and women working in similar jobs have nearly closed or shrunk gender pay gap. PayScale found that women earned an average of 98 cents on the dollar.

On a contrary opinion, author Christina Hoff Sommers, defies the raw data presented among independent claims seem a rather manipulated count. Having spoken for Time, the author opines that the gender pay gap figure "does not account for differences in occupations, positions, education, job tenure or hours worked per week," and that when those factors are considered, "the wage gap narrows to the point of vanishing."

Sommers aspires women to opt for majors and career paths that will bring them greater financial stability.

It has been mentioned that women need to analyze negotiations, as according to Dr. Beth Fisher-Yoshida, the academic director of the negotiation and conflict resolution program at Columbia ----"Younger women who haven't had experience negotiating, they so often don't know what is and isn't negotiable," Business Insider shared.