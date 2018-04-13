'Who will be caretaker PM?': PM Abbasi, Khursheed Shah discuss options

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Wednesday met to hammer out consenus on the name of caretaker prime minister.



It is the third formal meeting between the prime minister and Mr Shah to hold consultations over the issue.

According to Geo News, the prime minister was expected to inform Khaqan Abbasi about the views of the ruling party and its allies during the meeting.

The next budget expected to be presented later this month as well as overall political situation would also come under discussion.

The term of the incumbent government is going to end on May 31 after which an interim setup would take charge and oversee the arrangements for the next general election scheduled to be held either at the end of July or first week of August.

Under the constitution of Pakistan, prime minister of the country appoints the his interim successor after consultation with the opposition leader.

Following the consultations,both the sides will come up with three names each before agreeing on one of them.