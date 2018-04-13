Fri April 13, 2018
National

April 11, 2018

'Drunken men' kill singer in Larkana wedding

LARKANA: A female singer  was shot dead while performing at a wedding ceremony on Tuesday in Larkana, according to Geo News.

Citing sources in the police department, the TV reported that some participants, apparently under the influence of alcohol, opened fire, killing Samina Sindhu on the spot.

File photo of the deceased-- Photo/Geo News

The police rushed to the spot and are said to have taken two people into custody and launched an investigation.

The body was shifted to Chanka Medical College for medico legal formalities before being handed over to family.

