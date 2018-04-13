'Drunken men' kill singer in Larkana wedding

LARKANA: A female singer was shot dead while performing at a wedding ceremony on Tuesday in Larkana, according to Geo News.

Citing sources in the police department, the TV reported that some participants, apparently under the influence of alcohol, opened fire, killing Samina Sindhu on the spot.

The police rushed to the spot and are said to have taken two people into custody and launched an investigation.



The body was shifted to Chanka Medical College for medico legal formalities before being handed over to family.