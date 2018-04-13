Fri April 13, 2018
National

Web Desk
April 11, 2018

Massive fire erupts in City Court warehouse Karachi


KARACHI: At least five fire tenders are deployed to extinguish the blaze erupted in City Court warehouse early on Wednesday, where weapons, ammunition, explosives and other confiscated goods are kept.

According to police the store was locked and the fire was erupted inside the warehouse, adding that short-circuit might be the reason of massive  blaze that spread through the warehouse in the midnight. While the cause of the blaze would be ascertained after investigation.

The security personnel cordoned off the scene while MA Jinnah Road was blocked for commuters. Bomb disposal was also called in to avert any untoward incident.

