Transgender women to openly include in Boston’s Marathon

BOSTON: At least five openly transgender women have registered to run at the Boston Marathon.

It has been hinted of a possibility that such an assessment could be unfair pertaining to biological conditions – as transgender runners, who choose to identify self as a woman than the assigned gender – may produce higher levels of testosterone than their female competitors, said Bob Girandola, a human biology professor at the University of Southern California.

“If they still have male gonads, they will have an advantage over other women — there is no way around that,” Girandola said. “It gives them an unfair advantage. Maybe they have to have a separate category if they’re going to do that. It’s a dilemma.”

Pouring decline at the odds, “there’s no physiologic advantage to being assigned male at birth,” declares Dr. Alex Keuroghlian, director of education and training programs at the Fenway Institute, a health and advocacy center for Boston’s LGBT community.

According to a Boston Athletic Association spokesperson, their signup requirements do not make participants outline their gender identity history, which makes it uncertain as to how many trans runners are in the race. “We do know that we have had several transgender runners in the past,” they told NPR.

The 122nd Boston Marathon which happens to be the oldest annual marathon in the world is slated for April 16.



