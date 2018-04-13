Fri April 13, 2018
World

Web Desk
April 10, 2018

Indian woman causes panic at Australian airport with mention of 'bomb' on luggage

The Brisbane International Airport in Australia went into utter frenzy after a luggage label mentioned the alarming word “bomb”, subsequently sparking security concerns and suspicions of officials and tourists at the airport.

The owner of the bag identified as 65 years old Venkatal Lakshmi, travelling from Indian city of Mumbai to Brisbane went into interrogation by the Australian Federal Police about her misinterpreted luggage label which mentioned the words “Bomb to Brisbane” on it.

The label was later discovered to be a naive effort by the passenger to assure her luggage reaches the correct destination, with the word “bomb” shortened for Bombay –Mumbai’s former name.

Devi Jothiraj, Lakshmi’s daughter had later provided an explanation that in spite of the city getting renamed in 1995, a large portion of the population still use its original name, Bombay.

"Everyone knows Mumbai was called Bombay, my mother was writing Bombay and realized it won't fit so she wrote 'Mumbai' underneath," stated Devi.

She also added that the security concerns were only awakened at the Brisbane airport and not in Mumbai.

