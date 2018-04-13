Fri April 13, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 10, 2018

Ranveer rebuffs rumours of marriage with Deepika this year

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are not just highest-paid actors of current times, but also eye-candy of millions of fans who look up to the couple for some serious relationship goals.

And while a lot of people want the two to tie the knot, it seems that they just have to wait a little bit more, as marriage is not part of the plans for these two as for now, revealed Ranveer.

In a recent interview with an Indian magazine, the Padmaavat-star stated that he will not be getting married to Deepika this year.

“It is the function of speculation – to exist. Nothing is official till it is made official and I am not a seer. I cannot say this will happen on this date in the future. Right now we are both extremely busy working. Besides, she is also recuperating from back problems. So we are quite occupied and distracted,” said Ranveer.

Earlier Deepika had confessed that she believes in marriage as an institution and said, “When it is time, I think I will know it. I have always followed my instincts. So whenever I am ready or it has to happen, it will.”

