Thu March 29, 2018
Sci-Tech

AFP
March 29, 2018

US astronauts begin spacewalk to perform ISS repairs

Washington: Two American astronauts exited the International Space Station Thursday for a lengthy spacewalk to replace old hoses on its cooling system and other equipment upgrades, footage from the US space agency NASA showed.

The walk by flight engineers Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold -- expected to last 6.5 hours -- got off to a delayed start because leak checks for one of the astronaut´s space suits took longer than expected, a NASA TV commentator said.

It was Feustel´s seventh space walk and Arnold´s third.

The astronauts are recent additions to the crew of the orbiting space station, arriving on March 23 with Russian crewmate Oleg Artemyev aboard a Soyuz spacecraft.

Their task will be to install handrails with built-in wireless communication equipment, replace a video camera and swap out the hoses.

The hoses are suspected as a possible cause of an ammonia leak.

Facebook announces new steps to protect users´ privacy

Infringement case involving OLX, PakWheels could help investment sentiment in Pakistan

Plans to launch 4G network on Moon underway

Pakistan developing security system for facial recognition in video surveillance

