Thu March 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Maryam Nawaz applies for extension in UK visit visa for 10 years

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has applied for 10-year extension in her visit visa to Britain.

Geo News citing sources said Maryam, along with her husband Captain (retd) Safdar, arrived at a courier company office in Islamabad and submitted her passport and relevant documents to apply for the UK visa.

Passports and documents of two personal servants were also submitted for their six-month visit visa, according to sources.

Sources added Maryam will leave for London after getting exemption from appearance in the trial court.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Five Pak entrepreneurs selected for Alibaba ‘eFounders Initiative’

Five Pak entrepreneurs selected for Alibaba ‘eFounders Initiative’
PML-N govt opposed including Keti Bandar into CPEC: Bilawal

PML-N govt opposed including Keti Bandar into CPEC: Bilawal
Graduation ceremony of PAF’s 120th Combat Support Course held

Graduation ceremony of PAF’s 120th Combat Support Course held
Vespa in Pakistan

Vespa in Pakistan
Load More load more