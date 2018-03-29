Thu March 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 28, 2018

Transgender among two killed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two persons, including a transgender, were killed on Tuesday when unknown motorcyclists opened fire at them in Peshawar.

According to the police, the transgender person Daniyal alias Chutki and an accompanying friend Aizaz were travelling in a rickshaw when the armed men targeted them at Rang Road on route to Patang Chowk from Iqbal Plaza.

The dead bodies were shifted to Khyber Medical College for post mortem. Meanwhile, investigations have been ramped up in the matter.

Prior to the incident, a similar case had appeared on November 2017 when another transgender person, identified as Spogmai, was killed by the man she was living with, in Gulberg, Peshawar.

The police had earlier mentioned that the man who killed her was an arms dealer. Initial inquiries did not specify the reason behind the murder.

