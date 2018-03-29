Thu March 29, 2018
March 28, 2018

Federal Cabinet approves signing of extradition treaty with China, Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet Wednesday accorded its approval for signing of the agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on transfer of convicted individuals.

The Federal Cabinet, meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approved a number of agenda items including appointments and signing of treaties and agreements with different countries.

The cabinet also approved signing of a treaty on transfer of sentenced persons between Pakistan and Peoples Republic of China.

It approved Government to Government Agreement for rendering of services by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to the Government of Somalia for the development of Somali National Identification System. Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act, 2018 was also approved.

The cabinet approved appointments of Ghulam Taqi Sajid as chairman Drug Court, Islamabad and Mohammad Akram, district and sessions judge, as judge special court (Control of Narcotic Substances), Rawalpindi.

It also approved appointments of Fida Mohammad Wazir as Managing Director, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and Mohammad Naveed as Member (Finance) Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA).

It was decided that the newly appointed member (Finance) would also work as chairman PTA for three months. Besides, appointment of Abdul Aleem Memon as Director General Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority was also approved.

