Thu March 29, 2018
World

AFP
March 28, 2018

Ecuador stops Assange communicating from its London embassy

Quito: Ecuador on Wednesday said it has stopped Julian Assange´s ability to communicate to the outside world from its London embassy, where the Wikileaks founder has been holed up since 2012.

The decision was taken to prevent the Australian from interfering in other country´s affairs, an Ecuadorian government statement said.

It came after Assange on Monday questioned on Twitter Britain´s accusation that Russia was responsible for the March 4 nerve agent poisoning of a Russian former double agent in the English city of Salisbury.

