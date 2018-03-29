Thu March 29, 2018
Entertainment

AFP
March 28, 2018

Lawyer for porn actress seeks to depose Trump

WASHINGTON: The lawyer for Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims to have had a one night stand with Donald Trump, said Wednesday he wants to depose the president about the non-disclosure agreement she signed.

Michael Avenatti filed the motion Tuesday with the Los Angeles court that is hearing Daniels´ suit seeking to have the agreement declared invalid.

The motion asks the court to order that Trump and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen be produced to give depositions for two hours ahead of a trial.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, signed the non-disclosure agreement just days before the 2016 presidential election in return for $130,000.

But her lawyer argues that the agreement is invalid because Trump failed to sign the document. Cohen claims he paid Daniels himself.

"The motion is set to be heard on April 30, 2018. We are confident that the Court will permit the requested discovery after applying Supreme Court precedent and the well established law in the Ninth Circuit," Avenatti tweeted.

The White House on Monday said Trump "has strongly, clearly and has consistently denied" allegations of sexual liaison.

In an interview that aired Sunday on CBS´s "60 Minutes" show, Daniels said she had been threatened by a man in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 who warned her to "leave Trump alone."

She had just given an interview to the magazine "In Touch," in which she claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Trump in July 2006.

She said she stayed in contact with Trump for the better part of 2007 because he had said he would try to get her on "The Apprentice," the reality TV show he hosted at the time.

At the time, Trump was married to his current wife, Melania, who had recently given birth to their son, Barron.


