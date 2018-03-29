Thu March 29, 2018
March 28, 2018

9 die as roof of a warehouse collapses in Sukkur

SUKKUR: At least nine labourers were killed and 13 others sustained injuries as roof of a warehouse caved in at Khajoor Mandi (Date Palm Market) here on Wednesday evening.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rahim Bux confirmed the incident, saying four women and two children were among the victims.

All the people were daily wages workers.

According to Geo News correspondent, the incident occurred at illegally operating date palm roasting kiln. The chemical used in the process of roasting the date palm filled in the kiln as a result explosion took place.

The correspondent said over 60 daily wages workers were present at the time of incident.

Army and Rangers have reached the site of the incident for rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has taken notice of the incident and sought report from Commissioner Sukkur.

He also directed for better medical facilities to the injured.

