Military spokesman clarifies Bajwa Doctrine

RAWALPINDI: Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that Pakistan has played positive role for peace in the region.



Addressing a press conference here Wednesday, DG Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) asked Indian India to stop trying to destabilize Pakistan.

Islamabad has played a positive role for regional peace and If India promotes instability in Pakistan through Afghanistan or the Line of Control it will not be in India's best interests either.

Major General Asif Ghafoor asked India to stop attacks on Pakistani citizens.

Talking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the military spokesman said the first challenge for Pakistan is to make CPEC successful.

He said If India sees CPEC as a threat, it will negatively affect the entire region.



To a question about Bajwa Doctrine, DG ISPR said this doctrine is completely related to security of the country, adding that this doctrine has nothing to do with 18th amendment and judiciary.

The only meaning of Bajwa doctrine is ‘Peaceful’ Pakistan, which is the desire of every Pakistani citizen, adding that this doctrine is aimed at leading Pakistan where it existed before 9/11 when there was no suicide bombing and terrorism.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa wants peace in Pakistan and this is what the desire of every Pakistan. Bajwa doctrine is a vision to lead Pakistan towards peace.

Commenting on peace in Balochistan, DG ISPR said law and order situation in the province was improving. He said recently the Army Chief visited Turbat where an event was organized in an open place and was attended by over 10,000 people at night time, adding this shows law and order situation has improved in there.



Karachi is returning to peace, there is no concept of shutter down strike in the port city today, the military spokesman said on Karachi operation. He said today there is not a single No Go area in Karachi.



He went on to say Army will do any election-related work which would be asked for as per the Constitution.

