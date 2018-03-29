Ball-tampering scandal: Smith, Warner banned for 12 months

JOHANNESBURG: Australia captain Steve Smith and David Warner have been banned from playing cricket for their country for 12 months as a result of Cricket Australia´s investigation into a damaging ball-tampering scandal, Australian broadcaster ABC reported.

ABC quoted its respected cricket commentator Jim Maxwell as saying Smith and Warner, the vice captain, were "getting a 12-month ban from the game in Australia".

Maxwell said it was unclear how the ban would affect their commitments to playing in the Indian Premier League or elsewhere.

Cricket Australia said Tuesday that Smith, Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the player caught on camera attempting to doctor the ball with a piece of tape in a Test match against South Africa, will be sent home.

CA chief executive James Sutherland said then that further punishments would be announced within 24 hours.

Coach Darren Lehmann has been allowed to stay in his role because, CA said, he had no knowledge of the plot to alter the condition of the ball to produce more swing for bowlers.

The scandal has dragged the reputation of Australian cricket through the mud.



