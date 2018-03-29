CJP Nisar refers to his meeting with PM Abbasi during hearing

ISLAMABAD: In first public response on the meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday remarked that implementation on court's orders have been expedited and issues would be solved in a speedy manner after yesterday's meeting.



The observation from the CJP came during hearing of a case pertaining to the theft of medicines and oxygen cylinders from a public health facility in Islamabad.

In an unprecedented move, PM Abbasi on Tuesday called on CJP Nisar assuring him that the government will spare no effort to materialise his vision of bringing a visible improvement in education and health sectors besides ensuring provision of clean drinking water to the people.

The one-on-one meeting lasted for around two hours. The meeting that was held in a cordial atmosphere was arranged at the request of the prime minister furnished through the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP).

Appearing on behalf of the Ministry for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), the Additional Attorney General apprised the bench of steps taken regarding appointment of heads of hospital in Federal Capital. The ministry has forwarded a summary to the Establishment Division in this regard, he said.

On this, the CJP remarked that the court will appoint good officers on its own if the ministry failed to move quickly.

Referring to his meeting with the prime minister, the chief justice said hopefully nothing will get delayed now onwards after yesterday’s meeting.

According to a statement issued by the apex court on the rare one-on-one meeting, the premier pledged the government’s full support to the public interest litigation initiatives undertaken by the chief justice. He assured the chief justice that all steps will be taken to materialise his vision of a Pakistan where the common man had access to free education, affordable health services, clean drinking water, better sanitation and health environment.