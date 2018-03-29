Waseem Akram trains child whose bowling action similar to him

KARACHI: Pakistan’s legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has shared the tips with a six-year old Hasan Akhtar whose bowling action had made him an internet sensation.

Taking the notice of Hasan’s viral video in which he could be seen bowling distinctly similar to him [the Sultan of swing], Akram met the youngster and taught him some technical points that may help shine his skills.

Hasan Akhtar not only has an identical action as Akram but also has a terrific accuracy with the ball.



Legendary left-arm seamer shared an image on social media where he met young Hasan and was seen coaching the boy and imparting the tips of the trade to the youngster.





While appreciating the child after meeting him , Akram tweeted; “Really enjoyed myself spending quality time with Hasan, young sensation from Chichawatni. Unbelievable skills at his age remember that he is only six and a half.” Akram wrote on Twitter.