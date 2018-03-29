Thu March 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
March 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Waseem Akram trains child whose bowling action similar to him

KARACHI: Pakistan’s legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has shared the tips with a six-year old Hasan Akhtar whose bowling action had made him an internet sensation.

Taking the notice of Hasan’s viral video in which he could be seen bowling distinctly similar to him [the Sultan of swing], Akram met the youngster and taught him some technical points that may help shine his skills.

Hasan Akhtar not only has an identical action as Akram but also has a terrific accuracy with the ball.

Legendary left-arm seamer shared an image on social media where he met young Hasan and was seen coaching the boy and imparting the tips of the trade to the youngster.


While appreciating the  child after meeting him , Akram  tweeted; “Really enjoyed myself spending quality time with Hasan, young sensation from Chichawatni. Unbelievable skills at his age remember that he is only six and a half.” Akram wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Cricket chiefs to review punishment for ball-tampering

Cricket chiefs to review punishment for ball-tampering
Tearful Smith takes 'full responsibility' for ball-tampering scandal

Tearful Smith takes 'full responsibility' for ball-tampering scandal
Daren Ganga plays cricket on the streets of Karachi

Daren Ganga plays cricket on the streets of Karachi
Ball-tampering scandal: Smith, Warner banned for 12 months

Ball-tampering scandal: Smith, Warner banned for 12 months
Load More load more