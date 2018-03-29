Kohli shouldn’t be allowed to play County cricket, says Bob Willis





LONDON: Former England captain Bob Willis has expressed his concerns over allowing Virat Kohli play county cricket, saying it is “nonsense”, and wants Indian skipper to “suffer” from the poor form, he endured in 2014, during India tour to England later this year.

Kohli has decided to play for Surrey in the Division One of English county in his bid to prepare for the five-Test August-September series in Englan, His previous record in the country is wretched as he averaged 13.40 during his last tour.



Willis seems to be cautious, as he feels that England will be losing home advantage ahead of the series and termed it as a detrimental move for the counties, saying ; “He should be made to suffer and average 30 in England as he has done before. We don’t want England starting to lose Test matches at home because we’re accommodating all of these visiting players,” Willis told ‘Sky Sports’.

He commented; “I can’t stand overseas players in county cricket."

Apart from Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara (Yorkshire) and Ishant Sharma (Sussex) are also set to play for different sides.

“It doesn’t benefit the players stranded in the second XI year on year and the youngsters. The only way to improve our Test team is to have as many England-qualified players playing in the County Championship as possible,” said Willis, who has played 90 Test matches for his country.

“Instead, they’re going to pay Kohli, presumably, five figures a match so he can hone his skills in English conditions before a Test series. It’s a nonsense,” fumed Willis.

India is set to play five-match Test series, 3 T20 Internationals and as many as ODIs during their three-month long tour to England.

