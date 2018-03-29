Nine Pakistanis included in Forbes '30 under 30' Asia 2018 list

With the media always screening Pakistan with a gloomy shadow over it of extremism and violence, news stories like Forbe’s Asia list of “30 under 30” show the widespread, bright yet underemphasized side of the nation.

The nine talented Pakistanis who have done the nation proud are as follows:

Momina Mustehsan:



After making her debut on Coke Studio, the singer rose to fame and instantly became a powerhouse only for her choral capabilities but also emerged as an icon for women empowerment.

The 25 year old’s Coke Studio hit ‘Afreen Afreen’ became the most viewed song on YouTube.

Muhammad Asad and Abrahim Ali Shaha:

With health-care concerns surging high in the country, entrepreneurs Muhammad Asad Raza along with his partner Abrahim Ali Shaha took upon the task of launching a healthcare startup called Neurostic, which seeks to provide not just inexpensive yet high quality wearable and implantable medical devices but also provides prosthetic services for amputees in places that have minute access to rehabilitation facilities, such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Syria.

Muhammad Shaheer Niazi:

Not only a brilliant student but also a qualified scientist at the young age of only 17, Shaheer was the first to photograph the movement of ions that create the honeycomb. He has also had the honour of getting his work published in the esteemed Royal Society Open Science journal.

Adnan Shaffi and Adeel Shaffi:

With e-commerce also on the rise in the country, the Shaffi brothers became the founders of a price comparison platform for electronics in Pakistan back in 2015, known as PriceOye.

The forum using data analytics gives marketing information to retailers and is of assistance to consumers as well, providing them with the best deals across numerous sellers.

Sadia Bashir:

By cofounding Pixel Art Games Academy, Bashir has connected the gaming indusrty’s demands with education, preparing people in video game development and employment prospects. She has become an icon of empowerment for helping women break into the male-oriented gaming industry

Hamza Farrukh:

Taking on the issue of water insufficiency in most of Pakistan’s areas, Hamza’s company Bondh-e-Shams, has set up solar-powered wells that deliver clean water to 1,500 inhabitants of a village located in the country. A single pump has the capacity to provide 5,000 people with clean water on a daily basis.

Syed Faizan Hussain:

At just 23, Faizan is operating a multitude of projects simultaneously. The Perihelion Systems founded by him have several products under its wings; which include, Edu-Aid, software that translates sign language; disease inspection and tracking system called One Health and Glove Gauge that aid professional manufacturing processes like measurements through wearable technology.



