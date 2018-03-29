Thu March 29, 2018
World

Web Desk
March 27, 2018

Vietnamese man fined heavily for letting minor drive a truck

In a footage circulating online, a young boy can be seen driving a truck on the busy roads of Vietnam which has caused a social media uproar, resulting in the man on the passenger seat getting heavily fined.

As per reports, the occurrence had taken place in the Thanh Hoa Province, approximately 93 miles south of the Vietnamese capital where a man identified as 34 years old Cao Duy Thien had permitted his seven years old nephew to drive a blue truck all the while he instructed. The Vietnamese man has been fined with VND8 million ($353).

Driving trucks, much like in other countries, is considered an illegal activity in Vietnam as well.

In spite of constant efforts to decrease the number of road accidents by making the roads safer, they still remain one of the major causes of casualties in the country.

