Bollywood's Farhan Akhtar quits Facebook, deletes personal account

Facebook’s privacy row has resulted in ample people calling it quits the social media website and Bollywood’s Farhan Akhtar has joined the bandwagon now, as well.



The 44 years old actor and director took to Twitter to announce his decision to quit Facebook following the privacy infringement scandal that the social media giant was involved in.

He further added that his official verified account will remain functional.

"Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account. However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active," stated the tweet.

In spite of his statement keeping the reason ambiguous, the move likely be followed in the wake of the #DeleteFacebook movement that has led several luminaries to quit the social media forum as a form of protest.

SpaceX’s Elon Musk was amongst those who joined in the movement.