Sale of tickets online begins for Windies T20 series

KARACHI: The sale of tickets for the series of three Twenty20 Internationals against West Indies at Karachi has begun last night (Monday midnight) whereas cricket lovers can buy tickets at TCS Express centres from tomorrow (March 28).

All three T20 internationals are scheduled to be played on April 1, 2 and 3 here at the National Stadium, where the final of the Pakistan Super League was played on Sunday (March 25).

Tickets are available in all categories - Rs 500, 1000, 2000 and 5000 both online (since 12.00 am on Monday) and at TCS centres (from tomorrow (Wednesday March 28).

This has been stated by chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi in a tweet, which says:

HISTORIC WEST INDIES SERIES 1,2,3 April: Rs 1000,2000,5000 Tickets on sale online and at TCS centres. HURRY HURRY.







