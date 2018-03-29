Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife says she still loves him





NEW DELHI: Indian pacer Shami’s estranged wife Hasain Jaahan said she still loves him and wants to meet the cricketer following his accident while travelling from Dehradun to New Delhi.

Jaahan has been reported to have said; “My fight is against what Shami has done to me,” adding that she does not want him to get hurt physically. She added; “He might not be accepting me as a wife anymore. I still feel for him and love him because he is my husband.”

According to Indian media, a truck hit Shami’s car on March 24 and he suffered minor injuries.

Indian pacer has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code after Jaahan’s complaint to the police of domestic violence against him.

Jaahan told media that she still prays to God for his quick recovery, adding that she wanted to meet Shami along with their daughter but, according to her, all her attempts to contact him over phone went unanswered.

It is pertinent to note that The Board of Control for Cricket in India cleared Shami’s central contract and gave a Grade ‘B’ annual contract, which will make him richer by Rs 3 crore. He will also be free to play in the Indian Premier League for his franchise - the Delhi Daredevils starting April 7.