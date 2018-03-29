MQM’s alleged target killer Raees Mamma brought to Karachi from Malaysia





KARACHI: Police have taken the custody of alleged target killer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Raees alias Mamma from Karachi airport as Malaysia extradited him on Monday.

As per details, Raees alias Mamma allegedly worked for the MQM and was wanted in several cases of targeted killings and China-cutting. The International Criminal Police (Interpol) had arrested the accused in Malaysia in December, 2017 as red warrants were issued against him. He was handed over to Karachi police on Monday ( March 26).

Raees is said to be a close aide of Hammad Siddiqui, a key suspect in the 2012 Baldia Town factory fire.

Earlier in Oct 2015, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Raees Mamma and other absconders and was declared proclaimed offender for providing shelter to the terrorists.

Raees is a prime accused in May 12 incident, wherein dozens of people were killed in Karachi. The suspect is facing over 50 criminal cases.



MQM, Raees Mamma, was arrested in Malaysia by Interpol. Several other suspects belonging to the same political party, including the suspects in Baldia Town factory fire Hammad Siddiqui and Rehman Bhola have also been arrested from the UAE and Thailand respectively.