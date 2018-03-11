Sadiq Sanjrani to be candidate for Senate c’ship: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would support Sadiq Sanjrani as the candidate for the post of Senate chairman.

He also announced the name of Saleem Mandviwala as the PPP candidate for deputy chairman of the upper house in the Parliament.

Sadiq Sanjrani is an independent Balochistan senator-elect.

Bilawal has announced the decision after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), PPP, MQM-P and Balochistan senators reportedly reached consensus on the nomination of Sanjrani for the post of Senate chairman.

The election for the posts of chairman and deputy chairman would be held on Monday (March 12).