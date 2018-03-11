Sun March 11, 2018
Sports

From Khalid Hussain
March 11, 2018

Afridi apologises to Saif over send-off

DUBAI: Shahid Afridi found himself at the receiving end after giving youngster Saif Badar a rude ‘send-off’ during an HBL Pakistan Super League here at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday night.

Afridi who finished with match-winning figures of 3-18 in Karachi Kings’ 63-run triumph against Multan Sultans reacted aggressively after dismissing the 19-year-old Saif in the match.

His gesture received widespread criticism on the social media. Saif, however, took it in his stride and even posted a message on twitter saying: ‘Still love you Shahid bhai.'

Afridi was quick to respond as he apologised for the gesture via a Twitter post. “I’m sorry what happened that was momentum of the game. I always support my youngsters. Good luck,” he wrote.


