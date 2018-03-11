Domestic trouble threatens Indian paceman Shami's career

NEW DELHI: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is doubtful for this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) as his franchise waits for direction from the Indian cricket board (BCCI) on his availability after being accused of adultery and domestic violence by his wife.



A key cog in India’s pace attack, the 27-year-old was left out of the list of contracted players unveiled by the BCCI on Wednesday but the board did not offer any immediate explanation as to why.

Shami was charged on Friday by police in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata based on a complaint by his wife and media in India have linked the allegations as a reason why he missed a central contract.

Shami used Twitter to dismiss the “false allegations” and called it a “big conspiracy” to derail his game.

The case against the Delhi Daredevils bowler, however, could affect his participation in the IPL that starts on April 7.

“We are waiting for a direction from BCCI on him,” Delhi Daredevils chief executive Hemant Dua told Reuters on Saturday.

“We approached the BCCI on this. It’s a tri-partite agreement between the player, the franchise and the BCCI.

“BCCI is doing some internal checks and they said they would get back to us soon.

“We are waiting for their feedback.”

Vinod Rai, chairman of the committee of administrators governing the BCCI, has called it a “Catch 22” situation for the board.

“Ordinarily you would distinguish and say that (the allegation) is a personal issue and the contract is a professional issue,” Rai told the ESPN Cricket website.

“But someone could easily point out and say this allegation is an unsavoury one and you are still rewarding him (Shami).”

He was not immediately available for comment when Reuters contacted him on Saturday.

Right-arm bowler Shami made his test debut for India in 2013 against West Indies and played the last of his 30 tests in South Africa in January.

Shami has also played 50 one dayers and seven Twenty20 Internationals.