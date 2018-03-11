Sun March 11, 2018
World

AFP
March 11, 2018

1923 camera fetches world record at Vienna auction

Vienna: A rare 1923 camera fetched a world record 2.4 million euros ($2.9 million) at auction Saturday in Vienna, the city´s Westlicht museum said.

The minimum price had been set at 400,000 euros but the Leica 0-series no. 122, one of a 25-strong series of prototypes made two years before the reputed German marque began retailing, was the subject of ferocious bidding given its pristine condition.

It finally went to an Asian bidder, the museum said, adding there only three of the series remained in their original condition.

The previous record for a 1923 Leica camera saw a buyer spend 2.16 million euros in 2012, Westlicht said.

