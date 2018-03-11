Sun March 11, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 11, 2018

Prime suspect in Asma Rani murder case repatriated from Dubai

ISLAMABAD: The prime suspect in Asma Rani murder case, Mujahid Afridi has been repatriated to Pakistan from Dubai via Interpol.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, which was present at Islamabad Airport, took the custody of Mujahid Afridi as soon as he reached there.

The accused was arrested by Interpol in Dubai two days back.

The Federal Investigation Agency had sent a letter to the Interpol, Saudi Arabia, on the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for the arrest of the main accused in medical college student’s murder case in Kohat district.

Later, Interpol placed Mujahidullah Afridi on its most wanted list.

Mujahidullah Afridi, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aftab Alam, fled the country after killing Asma Rani in Kohat as she had turned down his proposal of marriage.

Rani, a third year medical student at Ayub Medical College, had named the man before she breathed her last in a local hospital.

On January 27, Afridi, accompanied by his accomplice, had shot the woman in Kohat after she turned down his proposal of marriage.

