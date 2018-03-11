You are safe in Pakistan, Zaheer tells foreign players

DUBAI: Zaheer Abbas isn’t a big fan of the Twenty20 format but the former Pakistan captain is praying for the success of the HBL Pakistan Super League.

“I must say that the PSL is a good thing for Pakistan cricket,” Zaheer told ‘The News’ in an interview on Saturday. “It’s a good platform for our youngsters to show their mettle and I hope that it grows into an even better competition,” he added.

A former president of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Zaheer has witnessed most of the PSL - 3 matches since he is in the UAE as President of Peshawar Zalmi, the defending champions.

He believes that in order to compete in the cutthroat world of T20 leagues, PSL will have to find ways and means to lift its standard.

“From what I have seen, the level of cricket is good in the PSL,” he said. “But I think that it can become better as there is a lot of room for improvement.”

Zaheer stressed that the PSL desperately need more big-hitters like Kevin Pietersen.

“PSL is certainly a good product but I think there is room for improvement. We can see that T20 is a batsman’s game but this season there haven’t been many great performances with the bat. The fans come to watch sixes and fours and only naturally aggressive and technically sound batsmen can deliver that consistently,” he said.

Zaheer agreed that for PSL to attract packed crowds, the league would have to go home. “It’s tough to fill the stadium in Dubai but things will be different if more and more (PSL) matches are held in Pakistan. There will be big crowds there.”

Zaheer hoped that the gradually improving security situation in Pakistan would ensure maximum foreign participation in PSL matches on home soil.

“I really hope that foreign players travel to Pakistan and play there. My message to them is that ‘you are safe in Pakistan’. As a former Test cricketer, I urge them to come to my country and play here. They will not just be playing their role in lifting the PSL but lifting cricket itself.”