Sun March 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
March 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Quetta Gladiators win toss, bowl against Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators win toss, bowl against Peshawar Zalmi

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed has won the toss and put Peshawar Zalmi into bat in the 23rd Twenty20 match in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) here at the Dubai International Cricket Stdaium on Saturday night.

Both teams have so far played seven matches each.

The Gladiators have so far earned eight points and the Zalmi got six from seven matches each. The Zalmi have to win this match to equal the Gladiators on the points table, and if the Gladiators win they will share the top spot with Islamabad United.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Lahore Qalandars win toss and bat against Karachi Kings

Lahore Qalandars win toss and bat against Karachi Kings

Afridi apologises to Saif over send-off

Afridi apologises to Saif over send-off
Australia lose three, behind De Villiers-inspired South Africa

Australia lose three, behind De Villiers-inspired South Africa
De Villiers and South African tail flay Australia

De Villiers and South African tail flay Australia
Load More load more