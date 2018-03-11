Quetta Gladiators win toss, bowl against Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators win toss, bowl against Peshawar Zalmi

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed has won the toss and put Peshawar Zalmi into bat in the 23rd Twenty20 match in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) here at the Dubai International Cricket Stdaium on Saturday night.

Both teams have so far played seven matches each.

The Gladiators have so far earned eight points and the Zalmi got six from seven matches each. The Zalmi have to win this match to equal the Gladiators on the points table, and if the Gladiators win they will share the top spot with Islamabad United.