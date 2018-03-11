Multan Sultans win toss, bowl against Karachi Kings

DUBAI: Multan Sultans captain Shoaib Malik has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Karachi Kings in the 22nd Twenty20 match in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) here at the Dubai International Cricket stadium on Saturday.

Multan Sultans have so far earned nine points from eight matches with four wins and three defeats while Karachi Kings could bag seven points from six matches with three victories and two losses.

Veteran allrounder Shahid Afridi has returned to his team Karachi Kings after missing three matches due to injury.

Multan have made one change bringing in Hardus Viljoen in place of Ross Whiteley while Lendl Simmons has replaced Wiese for Karachi.

Teams

Karachi Kings: Joe Denly, Lendl Simmons, Shahid Afridi, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim (captain), Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan

Multan Sultans: Ahmed Shehzad, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik (captain), Kieron Pollard, Saif Badar, Sohail Tanvir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Imran Tahir, Hardus Viljoen