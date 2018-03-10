Sat March 10, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 10, 2018

Imran says FIA documents prove Maryam beneficial owner of companies that own Sharifs' London flats

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Saturday posted on Twitter a set of documents from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) which he said prove Maryam Nawaz is beneficial owner of companies that own Sharif family's London flats.

Khan wrote that Maryam Nawaz had no source of income "so money (was) stolen from Pakistan and laundered by Nawaz Sharif in Maryam's name".

In another tweet he says the documents expose the lies of the Sharif family from the Qatari letter to Trust deeds to the Calibri font.

He also posted a clipping of one of Maryam Nawaz's TV interviews and said "Brazen lies of Maryam Nawaz simply to protect family properties because they were acquired with corruption money".


