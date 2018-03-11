White House says Xi agrees to keep sanctions pressure on N Korea

WASHINGTON: The White House on Friday said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping had agreed to keep up sanctions pressure on North Korea, amid fears a diplomatic gambit could lead to backsliding.

After a call between Xi and President Donald Trump, the White House said the "two leaders welcomed the prospect of dialogue between the United States and North Korea."

The pair also "committed to maintain pressure and sanctions until North Korea takes tangible steps toward complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization."

Macron for ´tough talks´



While French President Emmanuel Macron has called for "tough talks" with Pyongyang as he spoke to Donald Trump and hailed plans for a historic meeting between the US and North Korean leaders.

"The international community must maintain its unity for tough talks with North Korea to pave the way for a denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," Macron´s office quoted him as telling the US president in a telephone call.

The move is a high-stakes encounter for both Trump and North Korea´s Kim Jong Un, who have traded insults in the past and threatened to wipe out each other out.

News of the summit, which South Korean President Moon Jae-in said was "like a miracle", is the latest step in a quickening detente.

North and South Korea exchanged envoys as Pyongyang sent a delegation to the South´s Winter Olympics, which Seoul had dubbed the "Peace Games".

The thaw came after a period of extreme tension between Washington and Pyongyang.