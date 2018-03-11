Sun March 11, 2018
Entertainment

March 9, 2018

‘The Grinch’s first trailer released

LOS ANGELES: Producers of famed animated movies ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘Sing’ have released their new project ‘The Grinch’ first trailer providing sneak peek into the movie and what to expect from it.

The 3D computer-animated Christmas film is based on the 1957 Dr. Seuss story ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’.

A directorial venture of Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier, the story of the movie obviously revolves around the ever-grumpy and mischievous character of Grinch who plans to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.

Written by Michael LeSieur, the film includes Benedict Cumberbatch lending his voice to Grinch.

The Grinch 2018 is slated for release on November 9 this year under the banner of Universal Pictures.


