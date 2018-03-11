Shaheen’s magic plays havoc as Sultans’ batting shattered

DUBAI: Multan Sultans, the toppers on the points table, collapsed on a mere 114 as young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi shattered their batting powerhouse with his magical spell here at the Dubai International cricket Stadium on Friday.

The 17-year-old medium pacer from Khyber Agency, displayed an extra-ordinary bowling performance, capturing five wickets for only four runs from 3.4 overs with one maiden. His magic is expected to be helpful for Lahore Qalandars in snapping their six-match winless streak.

Batting first after winning the toss, Multan Sultans made an excellent start as their openers Ahmed Shehzad and Kumar Sangakkara blasted 61 from just eight overs.

Then, Sanga was dismissed by Sunil Narine for 45, made off 30 balls with eight fours and a six.

Later, Shehzad with Sohaib Maqsood carried the score to 92 before he left the scene, caught behind off Mitchell McClenaghan on 32, made off 34 balls with three fours and a six and just after five runs added on the board, Sohaib (16) also made an exit.

Then finally Afridi came into the attack and the Sultans’ collapse began as the remaining seven wickets fell for just 22 runs.

No other batsman could get into the double figures and the entire team was bowled out for 114 with two balls to go.

Narine also bagged two wickets for 16 runs.