Pakistan, US are partners in war against terror: Tehmina Janjua





WASHINGTON: Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said Pakistan and the United States are partners in war against terrorism, adding that both the countries have jointly wiped out al Qaida group, she was talking to media persons upon her arrival at Washington.

The Foreign Secretary said that decisive victory in the war against terrorism requires strategic policy, adding that both the countries need to continue good relationship to defeat terrorism.



Tehmina Janjua's visit to US is being considered as an attempt to improve ties with the United States.

She will hold talks with senior Trump administration officials on a host of bilateral and regional issues. The foreign secretary is scheduled to meet Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan at the State Department as well as officials of the National Security Council.

Pak Ambassador to US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that Afghan imbroglio can only be solved through negotiations, there's no military solution to it.