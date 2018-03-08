Thu March 08, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 8, 2018

Pakistan, US are partners in war against terror: Tehmina Janjua


WASHINGTON: Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua  said  Pakistan and the United States are partners  in war against terrorism, adding that  both the countries have jointly wiped out al Qaida group, she was talking to media persons upon her arrival at Washington.

The Foreign Secretary said that  decisive victory in the war against terrorism requires strategic policy, adding that both the  countries need to continue good relationship to  defeat terrorism.

Tehmina Janjua's visit to US  is being considered as an attempt to improve ties with the United States.

She will hold talks with senior Trump administration officials on a host of bilateral and regional issues. The foreign secretary is scheduled to meet Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan at the State Department as well as officials of the National Security Council.

Pak Ambassador  to US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that Afghan imbroglio can only be solved through negotiations, there's no military solution to it.

