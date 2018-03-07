Wed March 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nation prepares to celebrate 78th Pakistan Day: DG ISPR

Rawalpindi: Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that the nation is prepared to celebrate 78th Pakistan Day on March 23.

In a message on twitter, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “Pakistan is synonymous to peace and we shall safeguard it at any cost.”

The spokesperson also shared a video in connection with upcoming Pakistan Day with a hashtag ‘Pakistan is a land of Peace’.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

First-ever container vessel under CPEC arrives at Gwadar Port

First-ever container vessel under CPEC arrives at Gwadar Port
Zardari rejects advice to field Raza Rabbani for Chairman Senate

Zardari rejects advice to field Raza Rabbani for Chairman Senate
PML-N, allies to support Raza Rabbani for Chairman Senate: sources

PML-N, allies to support Raza Rabbani for Chairman Senate: sources
SC gives NAB two months to conclude cases against Sharifs

SC gives NAB two months to conclude cases against Sharifs
Load More load more