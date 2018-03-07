Nation prepares to celebrate 78th Pakistan Day: DG ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that the nation is prepared to celebrate 78th Pakistan Day on March 23.
In a message on twitter, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “Pakistan is synonymous to peace and we shall safeguard it at any cost.”
The spokesperson also shared a video in connection with upcoming Pakistan Day with a hashtag ‘Pakistan is a land of Peace’.
