Nation prepares to celebrate 78th Pakistan Day: DG ISPR

Rawalpindi: Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that the nation is prepared to celebrate 78th Pakistan Day on March 23.



In a message on twitter, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “Pakistan is synonymous to peace and we shall safeguard it at any cost.”

The spokesperson also shared a video in connection with upcoming Pakistan Day with a hashtag ‘Pakistan is a land of Peace’.