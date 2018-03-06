SC orders to detain owner of fake medicine company

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court during a quackery case ordered arrest of the owner of fake medicine manufacturing company, which came on immediate effect within the court premises.

The three-member-bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday heard the case on appeals against the manufacturing of a fake medicine company.

During the hearing, the court pronounced order for immediate shutdown of the company and instructed the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to take over the company.

CJ Justice Saqib Nisar also tasked the IG Punjab to inquire the Deputy General suspected of favoring the production, and pronounced arrest of the owner of the factory which was taken to task instantly.

He ordered the concerned authority to seal the factory within a span of three hours and demanded to submit a thorough report in the litigation.

The court also ordered suspension of the Regional Police Officer adding that the official will unseat from designation by March 8, but the call was later taken down.

The lawsuit also took aggressive jibe against the suspected DIG Punjab Raffat Mukhtar who has been alleged of close terms with the owner of the factory.

Responding to allegations leveled by DRAP Head, the DIG Punjab refused to have any involvement in threatening other officers.



