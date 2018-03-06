Army top brass discusses internal, external security

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 209th Corps Commanders' Conference here at GHQ, Inter Services Public Relations said Tuesday.
According to ISPR, the forum discussed internal and external security environment and progress of ongoing operations including Khushal Balochistan program.
The forum pledged to carry forward the achieved successes to enduring peace and stability in the country.
