Tue March 06, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 6, 2018

Army top brass discusses internal, external security

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 209th Corps Commanders' Conference here at GHQ, Inter Services Public Relations said Tuesday.

According to ISPR, the forum discussed internal and external security environment and progress of ongoing operations including Khushal Balochistan program.

The forum pledged to carry forward the achieved successes to enduring peace and stability in the country.

In This Story

SC orders to detain owner of fake medicine company

CM Sindh assures differently-abled persons jobs in April
Air Chief Sohail Aman pays farewell call on Naval Chief Admiral Abbasi
ECP decides to probe horse-trading allegations in Senate elections
