CM Sindh assures differently-abled persons jobs in April

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has assured the differently-abled persons (disabled) to provide them government jobs in April for which he issued necessary directives to the chief secretary to expedite the process.



This he said while holding a meeting with the representatives of differently-abled persons Tuesday here at the CM House.

He said that there was a two percent quota for disabled persons in the government jobs which he had enhanced to five percent.

“Since the overall recruitment process was taking time, therefore a separate process for differently-abled persons was started and now their interviews have almost been done,” he told them.

Murad Ali Shah said that he was trying to establish the differently persons on the basis of their abilities. “We are not giving you any favour but it is your right to lead a respectable life and become effective citizen of our, this is why I am holding sixth meeting with you today,” he said.

The differently-abled persons thanked the chief minister for his support and personal interest.

The chief minister just after holding a meeting with the differently-abled persons held another meeting with ministers, Jam Mehtab Dahar, Dr Sikandar Mendhro, chief secretary Rizwan Memonand secretaries of different departments.

He said that the interview process of differently-abled persons has almost come to conclusion.

“I want you to work out department-wise vacancy position with five percent quota allocated for differently-abled persons so that they can be issued offer orders on merit accordingly,” he directed the chief secretary Rizwan Memon.

The chief minister also directed all the secretaries of provincial departments to work out vacancy position and had over to the chief secretary.

“We are going to give jobs to differently-abled persons purely on merit,” he said.