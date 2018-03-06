CM Sindh assures differently-abled persons jobs in April

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has assured the differently-abled persons (disabled) to provide them government jobs in April for which he issued necessary directives to the chief secretary to expedite the process.



This he said while holding a meeting with the representatives of differently-abled persons Tuesday here at the CM House.

He said that there was a two percent quota for disabled persons in the government jobs which he had enhanced to five percent.

â€œSince the overall recruitment process was taking time, therefore a separate process for differently-abled persons was started and now their interviews have almost been done,â€ he told them.

Murad Ali Shah said that he was trying to establish the differently persons on the basis of their abilities. â€œWe are not giving you any favour but it is your right to lead a respectable life and become effective citizen of our, this is why I am holding sixth meeting with you today,â€ he said.

The differently-abled persons thanked the chief minister for his support and personal interest.

The chief minister just after holding a meeting with the differently-abled persons held another meeting with ministers, Jam Mehtab Dahar, Dr Sikandar Mendhro, chief secretary Rizwan Memonand secretaries of different departments.

He said that the interview process of differently-abled persons has almost come to conclusion.

â€œI want you to work out department-wise vacancy position with five percent quota allocated for differently-abled persons so that they can be issued offer orders on merit accordingly,â€ he directed the chief secretary Rizwan Memon.

The chief minister also directed all the secretaries of provincial departments to work out vacancy position and had over to the chief secretary.

â€œWe are going to give jobs to differently-abled persons purely on merit,â€ he said.