ECP decides to probe horse-trading allegations in Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to probe and take action over alleged horse-trading allegations in the March 03 Senate elections.



Heads of various political parties and lawmakers had leveled allegations of horse-trading in the recently held Senate elections.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had admitted horse-trading of MPAs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

MQM-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar had also alleged the same and announced to challenge the election results.

According to ECP notification, the electoral body has summoned heads of political parties and others who had leveled horse-trading allegations to appear before ECP on March 14 with evidences.