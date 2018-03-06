Tue March 06, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 6, 2018

Imran Khan admits PTI lawmakers sold votes in Senate elections

Farooq accuses PPP of indulging in horse-trading

KARACHI: Farooq Sattar of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan on Saturday levelled staggering...

ECP decides to probe horse-trading allegations in Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to probe and take action over alleged horse-trading allegations in the March 03 Senate elections.

Heads of various political parties and lawmakers had leveled allegations of horse-trading in the recently held Senate elections.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had admitted horse-trading of MPAs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

PTI, PML-N, MQM-P say money used in Senate election

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The PTI, PML-N and MQM said huge money was used in Saturday’s Senate election to buy votes of lawmakers.The PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed that some Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly...

MQM-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar had also alleged the same and announced to challenge the election results.

According to ECP notification, the electoral body has summoned heads of political parties and others who had leveled horse-trading allegations to appear before ECP on March 14 with evidences.

