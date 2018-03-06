NAB arrests ex chairman CDA member finance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday arrested former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Imtiaz Inayat Elahi and former member finance Saeed-ur-Rehman in Shakarparian Cultural Complex project case.
They have been arrested over the charges of misuse of their powers in the project, the NAB said in a brief statement issued here.
Both were presented before the Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir.
The NAB sough 14-day physical remand of the suspects but the judge sent them on 7-day remand.
