SC to indict Daniyal Aziz on March 13 in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has decided to indict Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz in contempt of court case, according to Geo News.

Headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, a three-judge bench of the apex court heard the caseÂ against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader.

Geo TV reported that the indictment would take placeÂ on March 13 during the next hearing.

Â In his reply submitted though his lawyer Ali Raza Advocate, Daniyal Aziz saod he beleives in the supremacy of law and can't think of ridiculing state instutions.

He requested the court to withdraw the show-casue notice issued to him.

Ali Raza Adovocate told the court that news related to his client was incorrect.

He said his client holds the court in regard and comments attributed to him are fake.

After hearing arguments from lawyer, the court remarked that it was not satisfied with the responseÂ and the ministerÂ should face a contempt of court case.



