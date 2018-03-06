Pakistan, Nepal ties offer big scope for dynamic partnership: PM Abbasi

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said there existed huge potential to translate the existing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Nepal into a "dynamic partnership" in diverse fields.

In a meeting with President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari here, the Prime Minister said Pakistan attached great importance to Nepal and desired to strengthen relations at the levels of the two governments and their peoples.

The meeting held at Sheetal Niwas - the official presidential palace of Nepal located in Maharajganj - discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields including economy, tourism and culture.

The Prime Minister congratulated President Bidhya Devi on successful completion of democratic process in the country and said smooth transition would prove a positive step towards political stability and development.

He termed these developments a big milestone in Nepal''s march towards democracy, political stability and economic development.

He stressed the need to enhance economic relations and bilateral trade which stood US$ 5.78 million in 2016-17.

He said Pakistan greatly admired the resilience of the people of Nepal who had experienced a terrible earthquake and floods.

He said Pakistan always stood by its Nepalese friends and remained committed to providing educational and humanitarian assistance to Nepal.

The Prime Minister wished President Bidhya her re-election and invited her to visit Pakistan at her convenience.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction over the cooperation between the two countries at international fora.

The need to reinvigorate SAARC as an important forum for regional prosperity also came under discussion.

President Bidhya Devi lauded the economic progress made by Pakistan in recent years and said the exemplary development in the country was admirable.

Senior government officials of Nepal and Pakistan''s ambassador to Nepal Mazhar Javed attended the meeting.