FIA arrest Daesh propagandist

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a suspected terrorists affiliated with Islamic State militant group (Daesh), according to Geo News on Tuesday.

Â Imran alias Saiful Islam was taken into custody during a raid in which Daesh's flag, laptop, internet devices and mobile phones were also seized, the TV channelÂ reported.

The suspect was involved in the brainwashing of youths through social media, officials told the TV channel.

The FIA officials said another suspect of the terrorist outfit was also arrested.Â