Tue March 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FIA arrest Daesh propagandist

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a suspected terrorists affiliated with Islamic State militant group (Daesh), according to Geo News on Tuesday.

 Imran alias Saiful Islam was taken into custody during a raid in which Daesh's flag, laptop, internet devices and mobile phones were also seized, the TV channel  reported.

The suspect was involved in the brainwashing of youths through social media, officials told the TV channel.

The FIA officials said another suspect of the terrorist outfit was also arrested. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

With gas and diplomacy, Russia embraces Cold War foe Pakistan

With gas and diplomacy, Russia embraces Cold War foe Pakistan
MQM-P lawmaker Shazia Farooq attempts suicide

MQM-P lawmaker Shazia Farooq attempts suicide
Four suspected terrorists gunned down in Chaman encounter

Four suspected terrorists gunned down in Chaman encounter
Lawmaker Khursheed Shah’s surprising entry at son’s nuptials

Lawmaker Khursheed Shah’s surprising entry at son’s nuptials

Load More load more