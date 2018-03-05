Imran terms Lahore as world’s most polluted city

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has termed Lahore as the most polluted city in the World.

While addressing the gathering at the Doctors Forum during his two-day visit in Karachi, the PTI chief stated that more than 70 per cent of the citizens are deprived of clean drinking water, adding that the old forests have also been chopped off which adds to the pollution.

Lashing out remarks against Punjab Chief Minister, he said Mian Shahbaz Sharif, despite budgets of billions of Rupees, failed to set up even a single new hospital in the city during his tenure.

He added that PML-N has always invested in projects that only add fame to their private framework.

He said the government hospitals in Karachi are in a very deteriorating condition and fixing the system with the existing schemes will be very difficult. He assured of revolution once the PTI manages to come in rule.

Taking gybe at the security concerns, he was of the opinion that the political and the civil issues cannot be solved until the police doesn't take reforms.