Bilawal holds meeting with PPP Senators-elect, extends congratulations

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended congratulations to the newly-elected Senators from Sindh at a meeting held here at Bilawal House on Sunday evening.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, Senators-elect Maula Bux Chandio, Dr Sikandar Mandharo, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Mohammad Ali Shah Jamote, Imamuddin Shauqeen, Rukhsana Zubairi, Kirshina Kolhi, Qurratul Ain Marri and Anwar Lal Dean.

MNA Shazia Atta Mari, Sindh Ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Imdad Pitafi, Fayyaz Ahmed Butt, MPA Awais Shah and others were also present at the meeting.



