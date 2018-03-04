Nawaz to address rally in Gujrat today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRAT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif will address a rally in Gujrat today (Sunday), as part of partyâ€™s mass contact campaign, according to Geo News.
All preparations have been finalized for the rally to be held in a local stadium in Kotla Arab Ali Khan.
The ousted prime minister alongside daughter Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders will address the rally.
Â PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz will address the gathering for the third time in the presence ofÂ Mian Nawaz Shairf following rallies in Peshawar and Azad Kashmir.Â
GUJRAT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif will address a rally in Gujrat today (Sunday), as part of party’s mass contact campaign, according to Geo News.
All preparations have been finalized for the rally to be held in a local stadium in Kotla Arab Ali Khan.
The ousted prime minister alongside daughter Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders will address the rally.
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz will address the gathering for the third time in the presence of Mian Nawaz Shairf following rallies in Peshawar and Azad Kashmir.
Comments