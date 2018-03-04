Nawaz to address rally in Gujrat today

GUJRAT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif will address a rally in Gujrat today (Sunday), as part of partyâ€™s mass contact campaign, according to Geo News.

All preparations have been finalized for the rally to be held in a local stadium in Kotla Arab Ali Khan.

The ousted prime minister alongside daughter Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders will address the rally.

Â PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz will address the gathering for the third time in the presence ofÂ Mian Nawaz Shairf following rallies in Peshawar and Azad Kashmir.Â